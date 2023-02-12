BILL CRAFT
Academy Mortgage announced that Bill Craft has become a Certified Military Home Specialist.
Craft is a retired U.S. Marine and has been helping the military community in the mortgage lending process for more than 25 years.
Please call him at 928-366-1639 regarding VA Mortgage needs.
DR. BETHANY GOTTESMAN BOWEN
YRMC has welcomed pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Bethany Gottesman Bowen to the YRMC Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic, located at 2851 S. Avenue B, Building 25, Suite 2504.
She graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine before further her education in the combined internal medicine-pediatrics residency at the University of Arizona in Tucson.
Gottesman Bowen additionally trained as a pediatric endocrinology fellow at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.
She is currently accepting new patients. For an appointment, call 928-336-1897.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
