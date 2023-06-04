BRETT FRAME
The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area introduced Brett Frame as a new team member. Frame is the Heritage Area’s creative design manager.
BRETT FRAME
Frame has worked with the Heritage Area over the years with exhibit creation, graphic design and videos.
“We are very excited to officially have him on the team and can’t wait to see his creative ideas come to life to enhance the visitor experience at both state parks and Yuma East Wetlands,” YCNHA stated.
BUNA GEORGE
The Arizona Center for Civic Leadership at the Flinn Foundation has selected Buna George, executive director of the Greater Yuma Port Authority, to join the 15th cohort of Flinn-Brown Fellows.
Each fellow brings diverse career and political experiences, policy interests and perspectives to Arizona’s most prestigious leadership program on state-level policy and politics.
The Flinn-Brown experience begins for the newest fellows in August with the Flinn-Brown Academy, a rigorous 11-session policy institute offering unparalleled opportunities for professional connections and learning about Arizona policy and politics, facilitated by top state leaders and subject-matter experts. In November, the 2023 fellows will participate in the Flinn-Brown Convention, an annual day of professional development for the full Flinn-Brown Network.
“The learning and network-building the 2023 Flinn-Brown Fellows will experience this fall will guide their futures as impactful Arizona civic leaders,” said Dawn Wallace, Flinn Foundation vice president, civic leadership. “Each new Fellow is a welcome addition to the powerful Flinn-Brown Network, and we look forward to their contributions as leaders in their communities and as impact-makers addressing the state’s most pressing issues.”
“The Flinn Foundation invests in people and leaders as a means to invest in Arizona. And this new group of Flinn-Brown Fellows embodies the diverse range of thinkers and policy experts we need to keep moving the state forward,” said Tammy McLeod, Ph.D., Flinn Foundation president and CEO. “We thank the Selection Committee for helping us craft this new cohort.”
DR. RAJU VADDEPALLY
DR. ABHINAV CHANDRA
Yuma Regional Medical Center congratulated Dr. Raju Vaddepally and Dr. Abhinav Chandra for winning one of four Cancers 2020 Best Paper Awards.
Their editorial “Review of Indications of FDA-Approved Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors per NCCN Guidelines with the Level of Evidence” is the journal Cancers’ sixth most cited paper. It was cited 577 times by other healthcare providers.
“This is another example of YRMC Cancer Center’s commitment to improving patient care. We appreciate the dedication and expertise you and your Cancer Center colleagues share with patients and our community,” YRMC stated in the announcement.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
