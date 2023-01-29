BRIANA BURNS
Erica Rivera has welcomed Briana Burns to the Rivera Real Estate Team. Burns is a licensed Realtor in Arizona with an extensive background in sales, quality control and administrative work.
She moved to Yuma in 2010 and is married to her husband Rey. She has two beautiful kids, Margarita and Rey Jr.
“Briana is driven, motivated and ready to help you as her following clients buy or sell your next home. Welcome to the team, Briana! We’re excited to have you with us,” Rivera said.
Burns can be reached at BrianaBurnsRealtor@gmail.com or 928-294-4737.
INEZ YOUNG
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed nurse practitioner Inez Young to her new role caring for walk-in patients at YRMC Primary Care Foothills.
Young brings more than a decade of primary care and urgent care advanced practice nursing to the organization.
She attended Northern Arizona University to earn her master of nursing sciences, family nurse practitioner. Before pursuing her nursing career, she worked in medical laboratory technology.
DR. BO BARAGAU
Dr. Bo Baragau has joined Yuma Regional Medical Center as its newest podiatrist. Baragau recently completed a Deformity Correction and Advanced Surgical Skills Fellowship.
He earned his doctor of podiatric medicine degree at Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona. He completed his podiatric surgical residency at Tucson Medical Center in Tucson before pursuing his fellowship.
DR. BETHANY GOTTESMAN BOWEN
Dr. Bethany Gottesman Bowen has joined the Yuma Regional Medical Center team. Gottesman Bowen will see patients at YRMC Pediatric Sub-Specialty Clinic to treat pediatric endocrinology patients.
Gottesman Bowen graduated from the Ohio State University College of Medicine before furthering her education in the University of Arizona combined internal medicine-pediatrics residency.
She additionally trained as a pediatric endocrinology fellow at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.
MIRIAM LIMON
AEA Federal Credit Union congratulated Miriam Limon on her fifth anniversary with AEA. Limon serves as the credit union’s senior director of marketing.
“Miriam is what it means to be a leader. She’s kind, inspirational and understanding. We are lucky to have her on our team, and we truly appreciate you, Miriam,” AEA stated.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
