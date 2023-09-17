BUNA GEORGE
Buna George, executive director of the Greater Yuma Port Authority, received the Premio Orgullo at the 32nd Annual Profiles of Success celebration on Friday in Phoenix.
The award was presented at the Hispanic Leadership Awards Dinner, Valle del Sol’s premier fundraising event, recognizing the vast accomplishments and contributions of Latinos throughout Arizona.
At the helm of GYPA, a quasi-governmental nonprofit agency, George leads global trade measures throughout the Yuma area. She holds an undergraduate degree in urban planning and development from Arizona State University and is pursuing a master’s in legal studies through the University of Arizona James E. Rogers School of Law.
George is involved in various nonprofit boards, including the Chicano Art Collective, Arizona Community Foundation and the Yuma Multiversity Project. In 2021, she was recognized as one of Yuma County’s outstanding leaders under 40.
She is a cancer survivor, a first-generation university graduate and is an avid animal lover. She credits her successes to a supportive mother, father and brother along with an array of esteemed close friends.
TANYA HODGES
Tanya Hodges, regional academic programs manager at the University of Arizona Yuma Campus, has been selected as a 2023 Women of Impact honoree by the UArizona Office of Research, Innovation and Impact.
Hodges is one of 30 honorees selected from among nominees submitted across the university. RII ultimately selected 30 faculty and staff who have each contributed significantly to RII’s identity as a world-class research enterprise.
Hodges and other awardees were carefully selected based on their commitment to UArizona’s purpose, mission and values, unique skills in driving discovery and innovation, community impact, and willingness to empower others.
The Women of Impact initiative recognizes and empowers women who, through their work at the university, are laying the foundation for a brighter, more equitable future.
Hodges is also the executive director of business initiatives and grant development and lecturer in the Department of Agricultural Education, Technology and Innovation. She teaches Introduction to Agricultural Systems Management.
