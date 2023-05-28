BUNA GEORGE
Valle del Sol, a leading nonprofit organization committed to providing integrated healthcare
and leadership development programs, has named Buna George, executive director of the Greater Yuma Port Authority, as a 2023 Profiles of Success Honoree
George will be honored with a Premio Orgullo at the 32nd Annual Profiles of Success Hispanic Leadership Awards Celebration on Sept.15 at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Profiles of Success is Valle del Sol’s annual fundraising event to benefit healthcare, human services and leadership development programs for the community. The celebration is a cherished tradition that recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the community and have demonstrated exceptional leadership and philanthropy.
The event, sponsored by SRP, brings together leaders, advocates and community servants who strengthen our communities and state. This year, nine Latino leaders, including George, will be recognized for their contributions to our community.
After being nominated by their peers, each honoree was selected based on their sustained service, commitment, challenges, motivation, creativity, leadership, and community impact.
“Profiles of Success is an inspiring celebration of Latinos leaders across Arizona. This year, we are humbled to celebrate these leaders, who range from humanitarian workers to business leaders, and lift them up as examples of the positive and impactful contributions Latinos make to our communities every single day,” said Linda Padilla McPhaul, chairwoman of Valle del Sol’s Board of Directors.
YANNA KRUSE
The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area introduced Yanna Kruse as its new team member.
Kruse is the Heritage Area’s management analyst and fund development manager. She comes to the Heritage Area with a vast background in Yuma’s history.
“We are very excited to have her on board,” YCNHA said.
She previously served as director of the Arizona Historical Society Rio Colorado Division and caretaker of the Sanguinetti House Museum and Gardens in historic downtown Yuma. “Continuing this career adventure celebrating Yuma’s scenic parks and museums is a pure joy,” Kruse said.
DONNA ANDREAS
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed physician assistant Donna Andreas to the YRMC General Surgery team.
Andreas earned her Master of Medical Science and Physician Assistant Studies at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania and a Doctorate of Medical Science from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.
ERIKA BENITEZ
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed family nurse practitioner Erika Benitez to her new role at Primary Care San Luis.
A registered nurse at YRMC since 2018, Benitez returned to graduate school and earned her Master of Science Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Chamberlain University in Addison, Illinois.
After completing preceptor training in the San Luis clinic, she is “thrilled’ to see patients full time at Primary Care San Luis.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
