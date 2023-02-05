CASSANDRA MARTINEZ
Casandra Martinez is back in the office co-located with the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center in Yuma and offering free business counseling to businesses wanting to become part of the industrial supply base in the local, state and federal government marketplaces.
Martinez is the Arizona APEX Accelerator counselor servicing all of Yuma County, west Maricopa County and west Pima County. APEX was formerly called the Arizona Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
She has 30 years of experience in the government marketplace, including but not limited to ensuring compliance with state, local and federal regulations; developing and administering government contracting policies, controls and procedures in accordance with stated objectives and requirements; proposal development and support; and job cost accounting.
Martinez keeps abreast of applicable laws, government regulations, best business practices and industry guidance impacting the government contracting community.
Prior to joining the APEX team, Martinez served as the vice president of contracts for a service disabled veteran owned small business, overseeing its contracts, subcontracts and government property departments.
Additionally, she previously served as a business analyst with the AWC SBDC, assisting small business entrepreneurs in starting, maintaining, growing and/or transitioning their businesses.
To reach Martinez, visit 1351 S. Redondo Drive, Suite 101, email to casandra.martinez@domail.maricopa.edu or call 480-617-4671.
For more information on APEX, go to www.azptac.com.
SUSAN LAWS
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed Susan Laws, a registered nurse with a master’s in business administration, as chief nursing information officer.
As CNIO, she will be responsible for developing and integrating relevant medical technology to enhance YRMC’s nursing and administrative areas.
Laws brings more than 35 years of nursing experience to YRMC, 15 of them focused on technology implementation. Previously, she served as the program director of informatics at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas Health Sciences Center and an MBA from Texas Woman’s University.
Laws explained that a large part of her role is giving nurses more time with patients by using technology that allows for more time at the bedside and less time documenting on the computer.
“I’m looking forward to working with nurses and staff so they have the best technological tools they can possibly have,” she said.
DANIEL SILVAS
Real estate agent Daniel Silvas has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma.
Silvas has a passion for helping others, according to KW. As a professional agent, his “focus is on ensuring his clients wants and needs are met through the entire real estate process. As a bilingual real estate agent, Daniel is committed to sharing his expertise with his customers,” the company noted.
Silvas has many life accomplishments but he is proudest of being a loving and dedicated father.
His educational background includes the medical field, law enforcement and massage therapy.
“Those experiences, along with his constant drive to serve others, have created the perfect foundation for real estate. Daniel is committed to providing unmatchable service to every person and family he is blessed to help with their real estate goals,” KW added.
Contact Silvas at silvasd928@kw.com or 928-817-7290.
MERCY ESPINAL
Real estate agent Mercy Espinal has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma.
A Rhode Island native, Espinal relocated to Yuma in 2020 when her spouse accepted a job offer in the healthcare industry. She first visited Yuma in 2019 and instantly fell in love with the desert landscape and its amenities.
Experiencing firsthand the rollercoaster ride of relocating and the importance of building a community inspired her to help others make Yuma home.
“Her passion for service, commitment to professionalism and steadfast drive to make each client’s experience smooth and memorable makes her a reliable source when searching for your next home,” KW stated.
Contact Espinal at mercyespinal@kw.com or 401-808-0981.
KRIS CAMARENA
Real estate agent Kris Camarena has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma.
KW noted that when a client works with Camarena, they will receive a “knowledgeable and professional real estate agent, a committed ally to negotiate on your behalf, the systems in place to streamline buying or selling your home, and the backing of the No. 1 real estate company in America, Keller Williams Realty.”
Camarena was born and raised in Yuma. During his free time, he likes to spend free time with his wife and three daughters.
Contact Camarena at kris.camarena@kw.com or 928-261-6096.
ENRIQUE OLIVARES
Real estate agent Enrique Olivares has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma.
KW noted that when clients work with Olivares, they will receive a “knowledgeable and professional real estate agent, a committed ally to negotiate on your behalf, the systems in place to streamline buying or selling your home, and the backing of the No. 1 real estate company in America, Keller Williams Realty.”
Reach Olivares at enriqueolivares@kw.com or 760-270-1168.