DAISY MACIAS
Real estate agent Daisy Macias has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma.
Born in Yuma, Macias was raised in California. She started working at the age of 15, which instilled in her the importance of hard work and perseverance.
“With a strong foundation in professionalism, loyalty, and friendliness, I’m committed to delivering outstanding service,” Macias said. “Real estate is my passion, and there’s nothing more fulfilling than helping you find your dream home. I’m excited about the opportunity to guide you through this exciting journey towards homeownership.”
To contact Macias, email Daisymaciasrealtor@gmail.com or call 928-287-6184.
JUDY PHILLIPS
From a pool of over 20 nominees, Judy Phillips from Yuma is one three finalists for the inaugural Arizona Citizens for the Arts Oonagh Award, which recognizes “incredible arts and culture leaders” who have been “doing impressive acts of creative collaboration in our state.”
The award is named after Oonagh Boppart, “an amazing community leader and philanthropist who brought arts organizations together to collaborate.” Tragically, Boppart recently died and the plan to hand her one of the first awards has become a tribute and posthumous award for her family.
The Oonagh Award winner will be unveiled at the Arizona Creative Excellence Awards on Oct. 19. To be part of the celebration, buy tickets at tinyurl.com/AZCAtickets.
Learn more about the event at azcitizensforthearts.org.
