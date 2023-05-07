DANIEL BAZUA
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will welcome three newly elected board members who will begin their tenure on July 1.
The new board members are:
• Daniel Bazua, a licensed customhouse broker with R.L. Jones Customhouse Brokers with 20-plus years of experience in international trade logistics and multimodal transportation, customs regulations, FDA, USDA and other governmental agencies. His experience will provide additional knowledge and expertise to attract and retain new investors to the area, especially the manufacturing, logistics and distribution industry sector.
• Josh Finkbeiner, a commercial lender with Foothills Bank who strongly believes in the mission of GYEDC. “Growing, diversifying and strengthening Yuma’s economy not only leads to success for myself, my industry, my friends and colleagues. It raises the standard of living for everyone in Yuma. I’d like to be involved in the process that creates that growth,” he said.
• Juan Guzman, senior vice president of operations for Datepac LLC. “I am particularly drawn to the work of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. as it plays a crucial role in driving economic growth and creating jobs in the Yuma region. I am impressed with the organization’s achievements and dedication to its mission, and I would be honored to contribute to its continued success.”
KELLY MILLER
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma has a new board of advisor chair, Kelly Miller. She is the woman behind Life in the Desert, a lifestyle blog, podcast and brand about travel, food and everyday fun in the desert.
Miller also serves as the food safety director at her family’s business, Griffin Family Farms, in Somerton. Her passion and unique set of skills will help ACF of Yuma continue to support vibrant, local communities, the organization noted.
GERZON ALVARADO
AEA Federal Credit Union announced Gerzon Alvarado, a member service representative at the San Luis branch, has been named AEA’s 2022 Employee of the Year.
“If you have the privilege of knowing him, you’d understand why he was named employee of the year. Gerzon is a perfect example of hard work leading to success. We truly appreciate him,” AEA said.
“He exemplifies our core values of people-focused, integrity and honesty, leadership accountability, results-driving and loving what you do.”
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
