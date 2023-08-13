DARLENE FIRESTONE

The Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Engagement Mission presented Darlene Firestone, director of sales and marketing of the Holiday Inn Express in Yuma, with a Task Force Badge certificate of appreciation for “exceptional collaboration and support of Arizona National Guard service members from April 20, 2021, to June 30, 2023, working in response to the Governor’s declared emergency,” the group said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you