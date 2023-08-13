The Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Engagement Mission presented Darlene Firestone, director of sales and marketing of the Holiday Inn Express in Yuma, with a Task Force Badge certificate of appreciation for “exceptional collaboration and support of Arizona National Guard service members from April 20, 2021, to June 30, 2023, working in response to the Governor’s declared emergency,” the group said.
“We are honored to have your support that allowed us to directly support the law enforcement agencies throughout our southern communities.”
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed several medical providers to the organization. Nurse practitioner Wanda Garcia will be caring for patients in allergy and immunology at Transitional Care Services, located at 2451 S. Avenue A, Suite 104, and Specialty Clinics, located at 2851 S. Avenue B. Building 20.
Garcia has worked at YRMC as an inpatient registered nurse since 2018. She earned her family nurse practitioner master’s degree from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Downers Grove, Illinois.
She speaks English and Spanish. She is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment with Garcia, call 928-336-2165.
Elizabeth Smith is a geriatric nurse practitioner, who hails from the Midwest. She will care for patients at YRMC Gastroenterology, located at 1390 W. 16th St. Smith earned an adult geriatric nurse practitioner master’s degree from the University of Missouri in Kansas City.
Smith is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment with Smith, call 928-336-3600.
Nurse practitioner Selina Villarreal is now practicing at Family Medicine Center West 24th Street Plaza, 1965 W. 24th St., Suite A.
Villarreal started her career at YRMC as a patient care assistant, before spending four years as an inpatient registered nurse. She recently completed a family nurse practitioner master’s degree from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Downers Grove, Illinois.
She speaks English and Spanish. She is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment with Villarreal, call 928-336-3750.