Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed several medical providers to the organization.
Dr. Eyuel Terefe will launch and direct YRMC’s new Psychiatry Residency Program. Terefe graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in Oklahoma City. He completed his psychiatry residency training at the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center.
Terefe looks forward to using his experience to help build a psychiatry residency program at YRMC, which will in turn expand the field of psychiatry in our community.
When Terefe is not practicing medicine, he enjoys playing sports, listening to podcasts, going on nature walks, cooking, writing, traveling and spending time with family.
Family medicine nurse practitioner Cara Piotrowicz will be caring for patients at YRMC Foothills Medical Plaza, located at 11351 S. Frontage Road.
She received her master’s in nursing, adult gerontology primary nurse practitioner from Chamberlain University in Chicago, Illinois.
She is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-336-4000.
Dr. Jan Pieter te Winkel will be practicing at Yuma Regional Medical Center General Surgery,
located at 2270 Ridgeview Drive, Suite 201, in the ProMed building. Te Winkel specializes in general surgery and speaks English and Spanish.
He graduated medical school from the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela, before completing his residency at Indiana University in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Te Winkel is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-336-6920.
