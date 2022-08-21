EDWARD AYALA
GILBERT PARRA
EDWARD AYALA
GILBERT PARRA
JOSE TEPOSTE
The National Academy of Television and Sciences will be inducting seven people into its Silver Circle Society in September. These are professionals that have dedicated their lives to helping others to thrive in broadcasting. Three of those seven are from Yuma County.
– Edward Ayala, KPHO/KTVK, Phoenix: Ayala started his career in television at the age of 15 at KYMA in Yuma as a part-time production tape operator. Ayala went on to become a technical director and director of the evening newscasts. At age 18, he was promoted to production manager, leading the production and creative services staff.
At the age of 20, Ayala moved to Tucson, where he worked as a photojournalist at KOLD and chief photographer at KGUN. He was recruited to the Phoenix market by KNXV as a photojournalist, then promoted to investigative and special projects. Ayala is currently an investigative producer and photojournalist at KPHO/KTVK and an Arizona State University adjunct professor teaching videography and editing at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
– Gilbert “Gibby” Parra, KTVK, Phoenix: From Parra’s first job at the age of 17 at a Yuma television station to more than 25 years at KTVK in Phoenix, he has continued to be an asset to the television community. Parra has shot and edited stories across Arizona and has established himself as the go-to helicopter photographer.
Now, as Good Morning Arizona’s chief photographer, Parra supervises about 10 news photographers every morning, while still working in the field every day on both sides of the camera.
- Jose Teposte, KYMA, Yuma: Teposte began his broadcasting journey at the local NBC affiliate right after high school. Over more than 25 years at KYMA, Teposte held a dozen different jobs from floor director to photographer to news operations manager, but his biggest contributions to broadcasting are the people he has helped along the way. Many careers were launched and flourished because he took the time and interest to guide young broadcasters along the right path.
GEL LEMMON
DARLENE FIRESTONE
LYNNE GOUGE
Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Gel Lemmon of Four Points Sheraton, Darlene Firestone of Holiday Inn Express and Suites and Lynne Gouge, a Mary Kay independent beauty consultant, received the Rising Stars Recognition for their commitment and dedication to the chamber.
They were recognized at the chamber’s “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting held Aug. 11.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
