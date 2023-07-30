Bishop Carlo Rapanut has appointed Efraín Zavala to serve as pastor of Yuma’s First United Methodist Church, effective July 1. The appointment was made official at the Desert Southwest Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church which met in Mesa, June 15-17.
Zavala, son of Efraín Zavala and Isabel Garcia, was born in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, where the family was active in a local Methodist Church. The family later moved to Somerton, and Zavala attended Cibola High School, where he graduated with the class of 2004.
Zavala continued his education at Arizona Western College, graduating in 2006. He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Northern Arizona University-Yuma in 2008 and a master’s in counseling, also from NAU, in 2011.
During his college years, Zavala served as a lay minister in Somerton and, out of that experience, felt a calling to full-time ordained ministry. He attended the Drew Theological School in Madison, New Jersey. Along with his seminary classes, Zavala served churches in southern New Jersey. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Drew in 2014.
Returning to Arizona, Zavala was ordained as a clergy member of the Desert Southwest Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. His first appointment was to churches in southern Arizona and he came to Yuma from the Prescott UMC.
Beyond his local church responsibilities, Zavala has served as director of an Academy for Spiritual Formation and has chaired the Hispanic Ministry Committee for the Annual Conference.
Zavala is married to Michelle Olivares, originally of Mexicali. Olivares is currently taking online classes from the School of Theology at Claremont. The couple have a 9-year-old daughter, Michaela.
In a letter to the First UMC congregation, Zavala said that he was excited about returning to Yuma and looks forward to serving in ministry with old and new friends.
His first Sunday as pastor of Yuma First UMC was July 2.
Sunday School is at 9 a.m., and worship time is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 298 W. 3rd Street at 3rd Avenue. The church phone number is 928-783-3674.
KAWC (88.9 FM) reporters and hosts Victor Calderón and Chris McDaniel were recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association for their reporting from the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma.
Two programs earned second-place awards: Long Documentary “On Topic: Title 42 in Yuma – A KAWC News Special Report” and News/Public Affairs Program “Arizona Edition: Aide Group Collects Belongings and Stories on U.S-Mexico Border.”
PMJA is an association representing public media journalists across the United States. Each year, PMJA recognizes the best of local public radio news in a wide array of categories. The award winners are celebrated at the PMJA awards banquet during the annual conference.
KAWC Colorado River Public Media is a non-commercial, educational radio station. KAWC’s licensee is the Arizona Western College District Governing Board.
KAWC broadcasts from the Robert E. Hardy Radio Studio Complex on the Arizona Western College campus in Yuma.
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce has named Susan James as Member of the Month. She has been an agent with Farm Bureau Financial Services since 2017.
Due to her regular and constant involvement with the chamber, James is no stranger to the chamber membership. She serves as an Ambassador, volunteering her time at events as well as getting prizes and other needed donations.
In addition, James is a Chamber Champion, letting others know how the chamber has benefited her and her business.