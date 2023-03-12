ELIZABETH NUÑEZ
After 17 years of hard work and dedication, Elizabeth Nuñez has retired as volunteer coordinator for Hospice of Yuma.
“But she’s not done with us yet, Elizabeth will continue to work part-time,” Hospice of Yuma announced.
In a 2021 HOS newsletter, Nuñez described her experience working with volunteers. “During this time, I have had the privilege to work with wonderful volunteers, some of them have been supporting hospice for more time than me. My work is to get to know each of them, so I can assign them to the appropriate patient or family and make them not only fill the request, but also enjoy their assignment. I always say that in my right hand I have the people who want to help others and in my left hand the people who need the help; and I just make the connection,” she said.
“It has been a rewarding job being a part of a team that is providing care when it is needed most,” Nuñez added.
JESSICA CASTRO
Real estate agent Jessica Castro has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma.
Castro, born and raised in Yuma, began her service journey in 2014 with Saguaro Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides services to nearly 2,000 Yuma County area residents. Her focus with this role is to assist with implementation and support of community living programs for adults and children with developmental disabilities, as well as the behavioral health community of Yuma County.
Castro’s passion for the Yuma community is also the foundation for her real estate career. She has always loved helping people through both her career and volunteer opportunities.
She received her bachelor’s in business administration from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.
Castro loves to travel and was blessed to study abroad in Rome, Italy, and complete in Germany. She is excited to share her love of travel with her clients and help people relocating to Yuma.
At the top of her priority list is serving as a trusted fiduciary for her clients. With a service and business background, Castro is excited to help clients successfully reach their real estate goals.
To reach Castro, email to jlcastr24@gmail.com or call 928-920-0360.
LESYA MCMAHAN
Real estate agent Lesya McMahan has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma. She was born in Ukraine, raised in New York, and is currently “enjoying the best the desert has to offer.”
She was formerly a pediatric nurse for children with disabilities. “I was able to fulfill my need for helping people and making a difference in my community,” she explained.
“Though I’m changing careers, I will be carrying that same mentality into my new profession as a real estate agent. I look forward to representing you with any of your real estate needs,” McMahan added.
Contact McMahan at lmcmahan@kw.com or 585-410-2903.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
