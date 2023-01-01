EMILIE WICKER
Emilie Wicker is the new general manager of The Complex Yuma. She was previously the general manager for a multimillion-dollar corporate gym chain throughout the state of New Mexico.
EMILIE WICKER
Wicker is also a competitor, earning more than 30 titles and recognized by the National
Physique Committee. She has been a competitor, judge and certified personal trainer.
She started a journey into the physical fitness industry more than 30 years ago, when she became “fascinated at how a person can mold and craft a specific physique.”
Linda H. Cook, owner of The Complex Yuma, noted that Wicker’s passion for excellence remains as she brings this focus to her position at The Complex. As general manager, she is will set a “new standard of features” and a unique environment for personal training.
“My goal is to develop personal relationships with members and set The Complex apart from typical facilities in the Yuma area, reaching its fullest potential,” Wicker said.
She invited the public to stop by and ask what is new and meet the growing team of trainers and services.
REETIKA DHAWAN
Reetika Dhawan, AWC vice president for workforce development and career and technical education, was recognized by Arizona Commerce Authority and Office of Economic Opportunity for her “significant impact in creating a coalition of community college districts, local workforce development boards and state agencies to impact workforce training for dislocated workers throughout Arizona.”
She expressed appreciation for the award presented on Dec. 8. “I was deeply humbled to receive the esteemed award of collaboration presented by both the Arizona Commerce Authority and Office of Economic Opportunity . My sincerest thanks goes out to these two prestigious organizations for their recognition,” Dhawan said.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
