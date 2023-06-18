from staff reports
ERIC KLUNGNESS
Real estate agent Eric Klungness has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma. Klungness was described as a young, hard-working real estate agent from Casper, Wyoming.
Along with working real estate, Klungness has one year left in his pursuit of a business management degree from Arizona Western College.
When he’s not working or studying, you can find Klungness in the gym, on the golf course or on a hiking trail. He is a big fan of anything involving nature or athletics.
“He is very personable and easy going, making it a joy to be around him. Eric is extremely excited to start his new journey in Yuma,” KW Realty Yuma stated.
To reach Klungness, email to theeric307@gmail.com or call 307-441-0226.
NACHA VILLAREAL
After 34 years of working in the Yuma School District One Child Nutrition Department, Nacha Villareal has retired.
“Although we are sad to see her go, we are grateful for the years of service she has given to the students and staff at Alice Byrne School. We appreciate you, Miss Nacha. We will miss your beautiful smile,” the department noted.
AMERICA MEDINA
America Medina, a groomer at Shaggy to Chic in Yuma, has been named a Certified Professional Groomer through the International Professional Groomers Association.
“We couldn’t be prouder of her dedication and commitment to excellence in the grooming industry,” the company said.
Shaggy to Chic believes in providing employees with paid training and continuing education opportunities to help them advance in their careers and elevate the industry.
Unlike cosmetologists, groomers are not required to go through any formal instruction, licensing or certification procedures. “That’s why we go above and beyond to set higher industry standards. We attend hundreds of hours of continuing education, updating our certifications annually, including Pet CPR and First Aid,” Shaggy to Chic stated.
Additionally, Shaggy to Chic maintains memberships with the International Professional Groomers Association, one of the leading grooming certification agencies in the United States.
Reach Shaggy to Chic at 928-919-7566.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
