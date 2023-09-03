Garvey Blackwell, 20, of Yuma She has been accepted into the Ronald Reagan Civic Leaders Fellowship. This fellowship is a six-month program for undergraduate college students focusing on civic responsibility and community involvement.
It also supports and hones in on leadership skills, networking and career building. Only 25 students nationwide are selected after an interview and application.
During her time in the program, Blackwell will have virtual monthly meetings and attend four in-person trips. Three of these trips will be in Washington, D.C., and the other will be in Simi Valley, California.
At the program’s end, Blackwell will receive a certificate of completion. This experience will allow her to grow and build her leadership skills, network, career and the community.
Her dedication to her community and academics has opened the door to achievements such as this. She has been part of community engagement through volunteering, events and sitting on local nonprofit boards.
She received the Heart of Yuma at 13 years old, the Governor’s Youth Leadership Award at 15 years old and completed more than 7,000 hours and counting volunteering in Yuma, earning her the Presidential Volunteer Lifetime Service Award at 16.
Blackwell continues to volunteer within Yuma’s community and engage youth in volunteering. Blackwell is a junior at the University of Maine at Augusta. She is studying Information and Library Science to become a librarian.
Emilia Cortez has started a new position as director of development at Arizona’s Children Association for Yuma and Lake Havasu.
“I can’t wait to expand our mission to support our local foster children within both communities in my position,” Cortez said.
AzCA will continue to provide child welfare and prevention services statewide, including foster care and adoption services, home assessment and courtesy supervision services.
Cortez joined AzCA after 16 years as director of the Yuma County Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona.
“It was a beautiful 16 years with GS, but I was ready for this growth and prayed so much for guidance,” she noted.
For 110 years, AzCA has stayed true to its mission of “Protecting Children, Empowering Youth, Strengthening Families,” serving more than 30,000 children, individuals and families across the state each year. It is one of the oldest and longest serving statewide child welfare and behavioral health nonprofit agencies in Arizona. Learn more at www.ArizonasChildren.org.