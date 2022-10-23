Name Dropper: Hector Rubio

HECTOR RUBIO
Hector Rubio has been recognized as the John Deere Technician of the Year for the Western Region. He currently works at RDO Equipment in Yuma and serves as the lead technician in the service department.
“His dedication to our community and the service he provides has been noteworthy and truly deserving of the recognition. Congratulations to Hector and the whole RDO Equipment team in Yuma for this outstanding achievement,” Jaimey Polk, store manager, said.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
