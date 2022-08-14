ILIANA AGUNDEZ
Iliana Agundez has joined Territorial Law, a law firm located in Yuma, as a legal assistant. She was born in Mexicali, Mexico, and raised in Wellton.
Iliana Agundez has joined Territorial Law, a law firm located in Yuma, as a legal assistant. She was born in Mexicali, Mexico, and raised in Wellton.
She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2006 where she worked for the 8th Judicial District Court and began her career in the legal field. She moved back to Yuma in 2017 and has been a part of the legal community here since.
She has three children who keep her very busy and loves spending time with them. She enjoys the outdoors, off-roading, camping and sports, soccer being her favorite.
A fun fact about Agundez: She was a soccer coach for the Nevada Alliance Soccer League and a volunteer coach for Wellton Elementary School.
SHAWNA WATTS
AUGUSTINE PRODJINOTHO
Nurse practitioners Shawna Watts and Augustine Prodjinotho have joined Yuma Regional Medical Center Gastroenterology, located at 1390 W. 16th St.
Watts received her master’s nursing degree in adult gerontology acute care from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
Her areas of expertise include inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, gastric reflux and colon cancer.
Prodjinotho received her master’s degree in nursing from United States University in San Diego, California. She completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Nursing in Omaha, Nebraska, and earned a master’s degree in science computer information systems from Bellevue University in Nebraska.
Prodjinotho speaks English, French and German. Her areas of expertise include acid reflux, Crohn’s disease, gallstones, Celiac disease, ulcerative colitis and colon cancer.
Watts and Prodjinotho are accepting new patients. To make an appointment call 928-344-4325.
MARK ROUFF
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Mark Rouff to the YRMC Center for Bone and Joint Health, located in the Parkview Medical Plaza at 2460 S. Parkview Loop, Suite 3.
Rouff specializes in pain management and physical medicine and rehabilitation, which is a new service at YRMC.
He is now seeing patients. To make an appointment, call 928-336-7846.
MATTHEW BISHOP
Dr. Matthew Bishop recently completed his three-year family medicine residency at Yuma Regional Medical Center and has chosen to pursue his medical career in Yuma.
He has accepted a position as a core faculty member of the YRMC Family and Community Medicine Program “to share his passion for medical education.”
Bishop will also continue to care for patients at YRMC Family Medicine Center, located at 2500 S. 8th Ave. To make an appointment, call 928-336-7095.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
