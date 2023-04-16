JENIFER SUMNER
Jenifer Sumner, executive director of program management at the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma, has been selected as a Fellow of the Center for the Future of Arizona.
Sumner will be attending the CFA Southern Arizona Workforce Leadership Academy, a 10-month professional development program provided in partnership with Pima Community College and the Aspen Institute Economic Opportunities Program.
The Southern Arizona Academy is designed to improve local economic mobility and workforce development efforts. Over the next year, the new Fellows will strengthen their networks, enhance their leadership and create innovative solutions to the challenges workers and businesses face in Southern Arizona.
The workforce development system is a set of organizations and activities that prepares people for employment, helps workers advance in their careers and seeks to build a skilled workforce to support employers and their local economy. Strengthening the workforce development system contributes to developing quality jobs and the education and training necessary to participate in a vibrant economy and develop meaningful careers.
For this purpose, Workforce Leadership Academies are hosted in communities across the US and Canada and bring local leaders together for an in-depth series of shared learning and solution-building. The Southern Arizona Academy is the second Workforce Leadership Academy provided in Arizona and is made possible in part by the Aspen Institute and the Thomas R. Brown Family Private Foundation.
“Strengthening workforce development contributes to creating a stronger and brighter future for Arizona. A high-capacity, responsive, and adaptable workforce system is essential to developing and sustaining the equitable and strong economic growth that Arizonans want,” stated Dr. Sybil Francis, president and CEO of CFA. “The academy program expands and strengthens the capacity of our local workforce leaders to address system-based challenges. We are pleased to partner with Pima Community College and the Aspen Institute to bring this important work to the Southern Arizona area.”
The 2023 Southern Arizona Workforce Leadership Academy Fellows were selected through a competitive application process and represent a range of nonprofit organizations, business associations, institutes of higher education, training organizations, and public agencies in the region.
The Southern Arizona Academy officially launches on April 18 and culminates with a collaborative capstone project presentation in December. As a peer-learning community, the cohort will experience educational and networking opportunities to help manage the challenges they face in responding to the current workforce system and address changes in technology, business norms, and policy. These senior-level workforce Fellows will work with leading practitioners from around the country, learn about practical planning tools, and collaborate to reflect on and develop effective strategies to strengthen the local workforce system.
“We at Pima Community College are honored to partner with Center for the Future of Arizona and the Aspen Institute in this endeavor,” said Ian Roark, vice chancellor of workforce development and innovation at Pima Community College. “With the leadership and support of our Board and our Chancellor/CEO, Lee Lambert, Pima has become a national leader in workforce development and a key partner in the ecosystem. The Southern Arizona Workforce Leadership Academy will bolster our common work across organizations in strengthening and aligning key plans and projects and help us identify and develop the next generation of workforce development leaders our community needs.”
The Southern Arizona Academy will be led by CFA Workforce Development Director Holly Kurtz, CFA Workforce Development Project Manager Tennille Penaloza-Hagen, Pima Community College Dean of Workforce Development and Lifelong Learning Amanda Abens and a local Advisory Council comprised of leaders from across the Southern Arizona workforce system.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
