EXIT Realty Yuma announced that Jeremy Joa has joined its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals.
EXIT Realty Yuma, located at 661 S. 4th Ave., is a “proud” member of EXIT Realty Pacific West’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Reach Joa at jjoa4u@gmail.com or 928-920-9483.
DR. STEPHEN GIPSON
Dr. Stephen Gipson graduated from Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Sports Medicine Fellowship program. Throughout this additional year of specialized medical training, he gained the expertise needed to care for non-surgical sports medicine patients.
Gipson, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, was the third fellow accepted to the program, which is designed to deepen knowledge and skills around non-operative injury prevention and care for athletes of all ages and skill levels.
Born in Kansas City, Gipson spent his formative years in the Midwest. He earned his medical degree from A.T. Stills Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his family medicine residency with the Creighton University Arizona Alliance Family Medicine Residency Program in Phoenix.
During his residency, he assisted with the development of both a sports medicine and a point-of-care ultrasound curriculum.
In addition to family medicine training, he enjoyed participating in sideline event coverage as well as urgent care employment as a moonlighter.
Gipson’s personal interests include traveling, hiking, playing with his dog, attending sporting events, water sports and trail running.
