JESUS ANDRADE
Real estate agent Jesus Andrade has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma. Having lived in Yuma Arizona for 26 years, he is very proud to call this “amazing” community his home.
Andrade is husband and father to two children and a University of Arizona graduate. He has worked in the farming industry for the last 13 years, “and I have a passion for our farming community,” he said.
He enjoys watching Yuma, Somerton and San Luis grow and wants to be a part of that. “Our soil is the foundation for our community. If I want to plant a crop, I need ground. If I want to build a house, I need ground, and I know that when I die, I will also be buried in the ground,” he said.
He explained why he became a real estate agent. “I have a servant’s heart, so real estate was a natural fit for me. I enjoy meeting new people and helping families find their dream home. I also enjoy working with investors to find ideal investment properties,” he said.
He is bilingual in English and Spanish. Reach Andrade at 928-920-8511 or santafeyuma@gmail.com.
KARIME HAYER
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. has bid farewell to Karime Hayer, a critical member of the team for more than seven years.
Hayer opened her own business, Nichim Café & Boutique, in the Yuma Foothills. While trying very hard to run a business and work full time, she made the decision to put all of her energy into her dream.
“We always knew she was destined for greatness and she truly is following her dream,” GYEDC noted in the announcement. “We are so very happy for her and know she will be a success. Expansion plans are already being discussed!
Nichim Café is located at 11242 S. Foothills Blvd.
KYRSTEN SINEMA
The American Farm Bureau and Arizona Farm Bureau, accompanied by Arizona farmers, ranchers, and growers, presented Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema with the Golden Plow Award, the highest honor the Bureau awards to sitting Members of Congress, for her work delivering lasting solutions strengthening Arizona’s agricultural industry.
Sinema earned the “Friend of the Farm Bureau” award three times prior to receiving the Golden Plow Award for her work supporting Arizona’s agriculture and, most recently, for securing historic investments for Western drought resilience.
The Senator has held consistent meetings with Arizona farmers, ranchers and agricultural leaders about the challenges and opportunities facing their industry, including Arizona’s water supply and future, the current border and immigration system, and labor shortages. Sinema partnered with the Arizona Farm Bureau to shape her bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law to address many Arizona farming priorities, like meaningful investments repairing and improving outdated water systems.
“By working side by side with Arizona farmers, ranchers, and producers in every corner of our state, we’ve delivered real results to strengthen Arizona’s water future, address workforce shortages, and create a healthy economy where Arizona family farmers can thrive. We’ll keep working together to ensure Arizona farmers can feed families across the country – now and for generations to come,” Sinema said.
In response to the worsening drought conditions facing farmers in the American West, Sinema launched a Water Advisory Council at the Hoover Dam last year, an assembly of Arizona water experts and key stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, to develop solutions securing the region’s water future.
Between Sinema’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law and the Inflation Reduction law she shaped, the Senator has secured more than $12 billion in drought relief and Western water funding. Sinema regularly meets with farmers, stakeholders, irrigation groups, tribal leaders, and her Water Advisory Council to ensure the funding is implemented efficiently and effectively, according to a press release.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
