JAMES ‘JIM’ ADAMSON
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed James “Jim” Adamson as its new general counsel.
After an extensive national search, YRMC selected Adamson due to his servant leadership approach and commitment. He is assuming the role from retiring general counsel Bob Seibel.
Adamson joins YRMC’s leadership team from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where he most recently served as executive vice president and general counsel of Kootenai Health. There, he oversaw all the health system’s legal needs.
“Jim brings exceptional leadership and experience, including state and federal legislative efforts,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, YRMC’s president and CEO. “We look forward to welcoming Jim and his family to Yuma.”
A respected attorney, Adamson filled past legal-leadership roles at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, and Centegra Health System in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He also spent 16 years as a Chicago private-practice attorney specializing in healthcare law and litigation.
“I’m honored and enthusiastic to begin my new role in Yuma,’’ Adamson said. “It is meaningful to experience this community and work among a team of people I have found to be highly dedicated to serving this region in such a positive way.’’
Adamson holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in Urbana, Illinois, and a juris doctorate at the Chicago-Kent College of Law, Illinois Institute of Technology, in Chicago, Illinois.
AIMEE CALVET
Aimee Calvet has joined Nova Home Loans as a loan officer. Calvet has been in the mortgage industry since 2013.
“I am looking forward to being the point of contact to help pre-qualify individuals and families obtain financing to purchase the perfect home for their needs,” she said.
“I strive to continue to have great customer service and open communication with all my customers,” she added.
Calvet was born and raised in Yuma. “I love being in Yuma and getting the opportunity to raise my kids in this great community,” she said. “We love spending time outdoors together whether it be at a baseball field, riding bikes or visiting the beach and camping.”
To reach Calvet, call 928-446-7505.
SHANEN ARANMOR
Shanen Aranmor, owner and “chief wellness welder” at Weld Like A Girl in Yuma, was the closing keynote speaker at the American Welding Society Welding Summit held Aug. 24-26 in The Woodlands, Texas.
Aranmor, in her talk titled “How to (Accidentally) Recruit Non-Trades to the Welding Industry,” revealed tricks and tips regarding recruiting new faces to the welding industry. Her presentation addressed ways to create excitement about the skilled trades and attract talent specifically to welding, fabrication and manufacturing.
