JAMES ADAMSON
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed James “Jim” Adamson as its new general counsel.
After an extensive national search, YRMC selected him due to his servant leadership approach and commitment. He is assuming the role from retiring general counsel Bob Seibel.
Adamson joins YRMC’s leadership team from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where he most recently served as executive vice president and general counsel of Kootenai Health. There, he oversaw all the health system’s legal needs.
“Jim brings exceptional leadership and experience, including state and federal legislative efforts,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, YRMC’s president and CEO. “We look forward to welcoming Jim and his family to Yuma.”
A respected attorney, Adamson filled past legal-leadership roles at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, and Centegra Health System in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He also spent 16 years as a Chicago private-practice attorney specializing in healthcare law and litigation.
“I’m honored and enthusiastic to begin my new role in Yuma,’’ Adamson said. “It is meaningful to experience this community and work among a team of people I have found to be highly dedicated to serving this region in such a positive way.’’
Adamson holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in Urbana, Illinois, and a Juris Doctorate at the Chicago-Kent College of Law, Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Illinois.
CAROL BROWN
Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Carol Brown received the Rising Star Recognition for her commitment and dedication to the chamber.
She was recognized at the chamber’s “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting held Sept. 8.
TY ALLEN
ALLISON CLARKE
ANDREA FRAIJO
ANGIE KNABLE
DANIEL SILVAS
CHRIS VOLLANS
Keller Williams Realty Yuma, 2553 E. 24th St., has welcomed the following new agents:
• Ty Allen, a California native who loves Yuma, started her journey into real estate years ago working at a major financial institution in the mortgage lending department.
“As a processor, I enjoyed processing loan files because I knew on the other end of that file was a buyer’s dream coming true. The one constant in my many years of work history is that I have always opted for a position of servitude and fields that allowed me to provide service from my heart,” Allen said.
She is the wife of a “wholesome man who just so happens to be a U.S. Marine and serves our great nation with pride.” Together, they share four children.
Allen is a realtor by trade but a public servant at heart, she noted. “I am extremely passionate about giving my clients an outstanding experience while demystifying difficult real estate processes.”
She is licensed in both Arizona and California, with her primary focus being Yuma County.
“I have an untold passion for housing and because of that passion I have assisted close to 20 individuals and produced just over $2.7 million in home sales year-to-date,” she added.
Contact Allen at myrealtortyallen@gmail.com or 928-276-1098.
• Allison Clarke was born in Imperial Valley, California, and raised in Yuma. As a local Yuma Realtor and proud member of Keller Williams Realty Yuma, she is dedicated to helping clients find the home of their dreams.
Clarke has a great love and understanding for her community. She appreciates the many unique benefits of living in Yuma County.
Growing up she learned the meaning of hard work and dedication through her years of 4-H and riding horses competitively, and today she still lives by those values.
Clarke is a dedicated wife and mother of three children who are all involved in sports as well as participating in 4-H.
For clients considering selling their home or looking for their dream home, Clarke will ensure the process is seamless and successful through hard work, integrity and outstanding client service.
To reach Clark, email to allison.clarke@kw.com or call 928-446-3263.
• Andrea Fraijo was born and raised in Yuma. She enjoys meeting new people and being outgoing.
“I am also very observant and that helps me achieve the best outcome in every transaction,” she said.
Fraijo’s top priority is to make her clients happy and for them to enjoy this new life-changing experience.
“With all of my wonderful resources, I will do my utmost to help your buying or selling process as fun, easy and stress-free as possible,” she noted.
Contact Fraijo at andrea16@kw.com or 928-304-6604.
• Angie Knable is a military spouse and mother, originally from Chevy Chase, Maryland. She moved to Yuma with her family in 2021. She and her husband have moved four times in their five years of marriage.
“Every time we have relocated to somewhere new, the first time I saw my new home was on move-in day. I understand and can sympathize with the stress and uncertainty in the moving process,” Knable said.
“In particular, I can empathize with military families and the unique challenges they face in the relocation process. The one thing I value above all else is making wherever we live feel like home. I am committed to helping others feel comfortable and confident on their journey to do the same.”
She noted that when clients work with her, they will receive a knowledgeable and professional real estate agent, a committed ally to negotiate on their behalf, the systems in place to streamline buying their home and the backing of a trusted company, Keller Williams Realty.
Reach Knable at angelaknable@kw.com or 240-678-3443.
• Daniel Silvas has a passion for helping others. As a professional real estate agent, his focus is on ensuring his clients wants and needs are met through the entire real estate process.
As a bilingual real estate agent, Silvas is committed to sharing his expertise with his customers.
He has many life accomplishments, but his proudest is being a loving and dedicated father. Silva’s educational background includes the medical field, law enforcement and massage therapy. Those experiences, along with his constant drive to serve others, have created the perfect foundation for real estate. Silvas is committed to providing unmatchable service to every person and family he is blessed to help with their real estate goals.
Reach Silvas at silvasd209@kw.com or 928-817-7290.
• Chris Vollans lived on the Northwest Coast for most of his life and enjoyed the mountains, trees and even the rain. He sold his business of 25 years and explored a new adventure in real estate.
“Being no stranger to customer service, I felt the transition flowed rather smoothly,” he explained. “However, I embarked on an even brighter adventure when I remembered about my road trip to Arizona 15 years ago. This is when I discovered a completely different world. The desert mountains, foothills, friendly people and abundance of sunshine gave rise to a new life.”
He decided to move to Yuma and share his affinity for this desert life by helping others acquire their new homes seamlessly with his personal customer service.
To reach Vollans, email to c.vollans@kw.com or call 360-840-1375.