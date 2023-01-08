JOAN COX
Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that Joan Cox will join its team as chief patient experience officer. Her first day is Jan. 23.
The new role of CXO is a momentous first step towards delivering an enhanced patient experience for every patient every time. Improving customer service and clinical quality outcomes is a top priority for YRMC.
As CXO, Cox will foster and drive a culture of service excellence, while improving patient and family relations across the enterprise.
Cox brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience to YRMC. She most recently served as the national senior director of patient experience with Steward Health Care, based in Dallas, Texas.
When asked what she looks forward to most about moving to Yuma, Cox said, “This will be the first time I have lived and worked in the same community. I can’t think of a better place to do that than Yuma. The sunshine is great, but the warmth of the people and the pride in the community is what I am looking forward to embracing.”
KATHLEEN EMBREE
Yuma native and certified nurse midwife Kathleen Embree has joined Yuma Regional Medical Center Women’s Health. She will initially care for patients at Women’s Health on 8th Avenue. With the opening of the Foothills Campus, she will start seeing patients at that new location.
Embree previously worked as a registered nurse in LDRP (Labor, Delivery, Recovery and Postpartum) before returning to school and becoming a midwife. She earned her master’s degree in nurse midwifery from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky, and she has been practicing in Yuma for 12 years.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
