Karina Lopez has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma. She is a mother to two “wonderful” daughters. She has lived in Yuma and left a few times, but she and her husband decided to settle in Yuma to be close to family and soak in the quality time together.
“I love creating connections and being a helpful source for people and look forward to being a part of the real estate journey for others,” she said.
Samuel McMahan has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma. He grew up in the Northwest and attended the University of Oregon (“Go Ducks!”).
He followed his parents down to the desert six years ago and fell in love with the desert sun. He met his wife here and together they have become real estate agents.
“I’m a builder by passion and trade so if you’re looking for someone who can help you buy, sell or fix your home, then I’m the guy for you,” he said.
Lauren Twerdak has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma. She has a marketing, communication and public relations background, with a master’s degree from Montclair State University and an undergraduate degree from Rutgers University.
Her experience in real estate originated in New Jersey and began in title insurance, before leading her into real estate sales. The success she earned in such a fast-paced market was due to her steadfast commitment to her clients’ needs, her excellence in communication, her strength in relationship management, and her thorough knowledge of the real estate industry fueled by extensive research and an unyielding thirst for knowledge, according to KW Realty.
A military brat (both parents) and an Army wife, Twerdak is intimately versed in relocation’s highs and lows. She even bought her Yuma home sight unseen. This understanding of the difficulties and joys of searching for a new home or selling a home full of memories is the heart of her client relationships.
Whether military, government or civilian, Twerdak is committed to going above and beyond to ensure all her clients feel comfortable with such a life-changing decision, whether they are moving down the street or across the globe.
Due to her active involvement in the community and two active kids, Twerdak has also established a strong network and knowledge of all the Yuma area has to offer. Her relationships with other real estate agents, real estate professionals, social organizations and businesses throughout Yuma combined with her marketing background are an asset to each of her clients and ensure smooth transactions and a seamless transition into southwest Arizona life. Her thoughtful communication, efficient work ethic and tailored approach to client needs are the essence of her business and why she can help clients find their Home in the Desert.