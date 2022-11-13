Name Dropper: Kristen Smith Eshaya

KRISTEN SMITH ESHAYA

Kristen Smith Eshaya was one of the judges for the 2022 AgSharks Competition, a unique event where startup companies pitched their innovations in front of a live audience of the world’s largest specialty crop producers to win a $250,000 minimum investment.

