Name Dropper: Leslie McClendon

Visit Yuma Tourism Sales Manager Leslie McClendon (right), accompanied by Marcus Carney, executive director at Visit Yuma, accepts the Tourism Manager of the Year award at the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association’s 2023 Stars of the Industry Awards presented June 16 at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF VISIT YUMA

LESLIE MCCLENDON

Leslie McClendon, tourism sales manager at Visit Yuma, was named Tourism Manager of the Year at Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association’s 2023 Stars of the Industry Awards presented June 16 at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix.

