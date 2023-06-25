Name Dropper: Leslie McClendon

Leslie McClendon, tourism sales manager at Visit Yuma, was named Tourism Manager of the Year at Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association’s 2023 Stars of the Industry Awards presented June 16 at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix.
McClendon received an engraved plaque at the awards presentation and was automatically entered in the American Hotel and Lodging Association’s national Stars of the Industry Awards program.
McClendon has been in the tourism business for more than 40 years. She has served on the Yuma City Council and as deputy mayor. She is a graduate of Yuma High School and attended Arizona Western College where she studied business management.
She is married to Bob McClendon Jr., and together they raised four children and now have 11 grandchildren.
This year’s AzLTA Stars of the Industry ceremony was the first since the pandemic, with over 400 attendees joining to honor the best and brightest in the industry.
The awards competition was open to all Arizona hospitality businesses, hotels and tourism employees. Honorees are employed by hotels, attractions, tourism businesses, hospitality or other supporting businesses that are of the Arizona hospitality industry.