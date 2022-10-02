Amberly’s Place Thrift Shoppe is now operating under a new store manager. Assistant Manager Lisa Richardson has moved seamlessly into the role. Amberly’s Place Thrift Shoppe supports Amberly’s Place Family Advocacy Center, which provides advocacy services to abuse victims in Yuma County.
Residents may show their support by stopping by the store to pick up a “few great finds” or volunteering their time.
Amberly’s Place is located at 812 S. Avenue A. Donations are accepted Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.
Radiologic technologist Julio Orozco was recently appointed to an Arizona Department of Health Services Advisory Committee.
“We’re here to address concerns such as safety issues and ensure that technologists across the state follow proper policies,” explained Orozco, a 19-year employee of Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The committee will be providing oversight for imaging technologist licensing as well as advising AZDHS on radiology-related issues.