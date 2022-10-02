Name Dropper: Julio Orozco

Julio Orozco, a radiologic technologist in Yuma, has been appointed to an Arizona Department of Health Services Advisory Committee.

 COURTESY OF YRMC

LISA RICHARDSON

Amberly’s Place Thrift Shoppe is now operating under a new store manager. Assistant Manager Lisa Richardson has moved seamlessly into the role. Amberly’s Place Thrift Shoppe supports Amberly’s Place Family Advocacy Center, which provides advocacy services to abuse victims in Yuma County.

