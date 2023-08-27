San Luis Vice Mayor Luis E. Cabrera has been appointed to serve on the Sunset Health Board of Directors. The board is composed of established community leaders with extensive experience serving the needs of their patient population. Through the board’s guidance, the organization highlights its vision and purpose while looking for new innovative ways to broaden its impact.
“It is an honor to continue serving my community as part of Sunset Health Board of Directors,” Cabrera said. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for our residents’ needs,” he concluded.
“I would like to congratulate Vice Mayor Luis E. Cabrera on his appointment to Sunset Health’s Board of Directors,” Mayor Nieves Riedel stated. “He will be a great asset on that board,” she added.
Matt McGuire, chief agriculture officer at JV Smith Companies of Yuma, was selected as the American Grower Achievement Award winner for the West Region.
The award honors vegetable growing operations and growers that stand out above the rest. Winners demonstrate industry leadership, innovation implementation, excellence in food quality and safety, and more.
From submitted nominations, three regional winners – the top growers in the East, Central and West – are recognized. And from these three winners, a national winner is selected.
McGuire is a widely respected figure in cool crop production, according to Growing Produce, which announced the winners. He builds innovation into the production plans for the operation in a way the team can test new technology, varieties and growing methods at all times.
When challenges face the region, he’s proactive in finding solutions, working with all involved to find solutions. With food safety such a concern for leafy vegetables, McGuire supports science-based research to find long-term solutions that protect consumers and builds trust with growers.
The Yuma Southwest Contractors Association bid farewell to Claudia Teeling and welcomed Bonnie Wright as the new operations director.
Teeling, who left to pursue another career path, first joined YSWCA in 2016. “Thank you for your many years of hard work and dedication to the association. You will be greatly missed,” the association stated.
As for Wright, “she is jumping in feet first and already doing an amazing job,” YSWCA noted.
Wright has extensive experience as a restaurant and training manager as well as serving as office manager for Andrew Wright Design, which is owned by her husband.
YSWCA’s mission is to be a voice for the local construction industry, provide the highest quality service to members and promote the association to the local community. The association has been helping the Yuma community since 2002 and today has more than 200 members.
Members have use of both the physical and digital plan room, receive a weekly bid bulletin, are informed of local events and seminars and receive updated information regarding projects out to bid.
Associate members, such as suppliers, architects, engineers, etc., are invited to events and seminars and receive the weekly bid bulletin and updated information about the community and events happening in the greater Yuma area.