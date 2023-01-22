LUIS ORTIZ
Luis Ortiz has joined the Phoenix Suns as its senior producer of partner marketing.
“Being able to join this team is incredibly validating and humbling. I can’t believe the opportunities that have been brought to me,” he posted online.
Ortiz attended Yuma High School and Arizona Western College. He is creative business owner at 310 Media and director of post production for Luigi O Photos.
CHERICE CURTIS
Nurse practitioner Cherice Curtis is now seeing patients with Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Bariatric Services program.
Curtis joined the YRMC family in 1993 and has worked on the medical surgical unit, adult cardiac unit, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care unit and as a certified diabetes educator. She most recently treated patients at YRMC Family Medicine Center.
“Curtis believes in treating all patients in an ethical and nurturing way, showing compassion and respect for their individual healthcare needs,” YRMC said.
KAMEEL KASSAB
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Kameel Kassab, an interventional cardiologist.
His expertise encompasses coronary artery disease, heart failure and cardiac imaging, among other areas.
Kassab attended medical school at the American University of Beirut in Beirut, Lebanon, and completed his internal medicine residency at Indiana University in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He completed his first fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago, Illinois.
He capstoned his education with the Michigan State University Interventional Cardiology Fellowship.
JENNIFER SIRIWARDANE
Neurologist Dr. Jennifer Siriwardane has joined Yuma . She will practice at YRMC Specialty Clinics in Tuscany Plaza.
Siriwardane specializes in treating patients suffering from migraines, stroke, dementia, epilepsy and neuropathy.
An Indiana University School of Medicine graduate, Siriwardane completed the four-year adult neurology residency at the same institution.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
