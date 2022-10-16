Name Dropper: Lydia Padilla, Melissa Short

LYDIA PADILLA
Two Ameriprise advisors, Lydia Padilla and Melissa Short, have become certified as military financial advisors. Those with this designation are trained to specifically help those who have served or are currently serving in the military.
Ameriprise created the Certified Military Financial Advisor certification, an exclusive education program that helps advisors learn the unique life circumstances and the benefits available to military members and their families.
Padilla and Short look forward to serving veterans, active duty, reserve, National Guard and their families with planning “for a confident financial future.”
Padilla and Short can be reached at the Ameriprise office located at 3150 S. Catalina Drive, Suite 4, in Yuma. Padilla can also be reached at 928-261-4150, and Short at 928-726-9536.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
