The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce announced that Mario Riquer joined its staff on March 6. The chamber called Riquer an “excellent addition” to the staff due to both his marketing experience as well as experience as a small business owner.
In addition to his experience, Riquer has a degree in business administration with a minor in tourism.
Yuma Councilman Art Morales has joined Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp.’s Board of Directors. He was elected to the council in the November general election.
Morales is vice president and commercial lending relationship manager at National Bank of Arizona. He has about 25 years in finance, about 20 of them in Yuma.
He has “had the unique experience of sitting with Yuma families and business owners of our community, getting an intimate understanding of not only their financial needs but also how Yuma as a community allows them to provide for their families from a live, work and play perspective,” he said.
“My job requires daily conversations with Yuma families and business owners, giving me an up-to-date understanding of how federal, state, and local policies impact their families and businesses,” he added.
Morales also has an extensive background in volunteering and working with nonprofit organizations. He is married and a father to two daughters.
Real estate agent Kylie McCloud has joined Keller Williams Realty of Yuma. McCloud has lived in Yuma her whole life and is “proud to call a town with such great people, places and sunsets my home.
Entering the real estate field wasn’t something McCloud thought would happen so soon, or even at all, in her career. “But ultimately, I knew I’ve always just wanted to be working somewhere where I can help change people’s lives. When I realized I could do that through real estate, I made the scary decision to leave behind the college path I was on, and am glad to say it was worth it,’ she said.
McCloud said that now she’s able to fulfill her passion in a place where she’s also supported by “amazing like-minded people.” She added: “Being in this position, I can say confidently that I’m ready to help you find your place here and would love to work for you.”
Real estate agent Chris Bauer has joined Keller Williams Realty of Yuma. He is a 28-year Army veteran and a former Green Beret. His last duty station was at the Yuma Proving Ground where he served as the sergeant major of the renowned Military Freefall School.
Bauer now continues his service to the local community as an active real estate agent in Yuma.
Real estate agent McKenzie Cole has joined Keller Williams Realty of Yuma. Cole is a military spouse who lives in Yuma with her husband and two young children.
Cole entered the real estate world to fulfill her passions of all things home and helping others. She adores animals and has a very loved pet dog and rabbit.
In her spare time, she enjoys volunteering at her local church, doing DIY projects and supporting local businesses.
Lydia Padilla, a certified military advisor and a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services in Yuma, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2023.
To earn this achievement, Padilla established herself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.
Padilla has 24 years of experience in the financial services industry.
As a private wealth advisor, Padilla provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with her clients.