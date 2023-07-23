NINA LOPEZ
LYNDSAY WISNESKI
Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. recently onboarded two new team members to meet growing organizational demands. Nina Lopez is now the administrative officer, and Lyndsay Wisneski is filling a new position as the digital marketing officer.
GYEDC touted both as talented young professionals who bring their own valuable assets and are excited to promote economic growth in the organization.
Lopez relocated to Yuma from San Diego, California, after a rigorous interviewing process and finally accepting the job offer. She was anxiously awaiting an opportunity to join the community.
GYEDC noted that her upbeat personality and experience made her the ideal candidate. She will be managing the office, organizing events and working closely with GYEDC’s investors.
“I absolutely love Yuma because it is my perfect environment. I love that great mix of city living like the foodie scene and shopping but also those small-town charms that I love from my hometown of El Centro. I am so excited to finally be living here and to say I am a Yuman,” Lopez said.
Wisneski brings several years of marketing experience from her time at Visit Yuma and has a degree in marketing. She is a military spouse who has lived in Yuma off and on for 15 years.
At GYEDC, Wisneski will help expand marketing efforts designed to attract business and talent to the region.
“I am honored to join the amazing team at GYEDC. I’m looking forward to developing marketing strategies that will effectively position the greater Yuma area by creating awareness of its advantages and strong labor force. These efforts will undoubtedly contribute to continuing GYEDC’s mission of driving economic growth in our area,” Wisneski said.
Julie Engel, president and CEO of GYEDC, noted that Greater Yuma is an oasis of professional opportunities and growth for individuals like Lopez and Wisneski.
“We are very excited to have this new talent on our team. Both individuals bring a wealth of experiences and ideas to the table. We are excited for our future,” Julie Engel said.
JIM DAILY
After 38 years, Jim Daily worked his last day with agri-business Wilbur-Ellis on July 7. Daily started farming on the family farm as a young man then transitioned into the private sector with Wilbur Ellis, where he walked hundreds of miles of fields helping protect crops in the Yuma region, according to the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
“Jim, thank you for doing your part to help feed the world. It’s time to enjoy retirement with your family and friends,” Yuma Area AZDA stated.
KATHRYN ‘KC’ RODRIGUEZ
After three years as an events specialist with the City of Yuma, Kathryn “KC” Rodriguez returned to the Texas Roadhouse in Yuma as service manager.
“Time to dust off the old manager name tag and get back to the restaurant. I have loved my time at the Civic Center and greatly appreciated everyone I have worked with,” Rodriguez said.
As a “true Roadie (who) exemplifies integrity and having fun at work,” Rodriguez is excited to be back at the restaurant.
EDITH MEDEROS
Edith Mederos is the new local store marketer for Texas Roadhouse in Yuma. She is charged with helping build sales at the local level by establishing relationships within the community and increasing guest loyalty.
“I truly look forward to continuing our current partnerships and creating new ones with our amazing Yuma community,” Mederos said.
To partner on fundraisers and events, reach out to Mederos at store_yuma@texasroadhouse.com or call 928-329-7427.