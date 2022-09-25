RANDY NELSON
Randy Nelson has accepted a new position with University of Arizona FORGE in Yuma. Earlier this year, Nelson retired as the director of the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center.
FORGE, which stands for Finding Opportunities and Resources to Grow Entrepreneurs, is a unit of research, innovation and impact with three missions, known as the 3 Cs:
• Campus – Inspire and cultivate entrepreneurial thinking (FORGE Student Venture Pathways)
• Community – Advance the entrepreneurial ecosystem (FORGE at Roy Place)
• Capital – Drive scale‐up/launch acceleration (FORGE Ahead)
Nelson’s new job is to help create new opportunities for entrepreneurs in the region. “I will be working with but not limited to the U of A student population,” he said.
For an appointment with Nelson, contact him through email at randallnelson@arizona.edu or the local office: Yuma Academic Center, 7875 E. 24th St., Suite 7, 928-782-3068.
SHANNON ATKINSON
Spectrum announced Shannon Atkinson is the new regional vice president of field operations for the company’s West Region. Yuma is part of the West Region coverage area for Charter Spectrum that Atkinson will oversee.
Atkinson, who most recently served as the regional vice president of field operations for the Carolinas Region, is based in El Segundo and reports to Deborah Picciolo, senior vice president of field operations for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of broadband, video, mobile and voice services.
As regional vice president of field operations, Atkinson leads the field operations workforce across the West Region, which includes local technicians who perform installation and service calls in customers’ homes and businesses, as well as the team who designs and manages the construction of local broadband networks.
“Shannon’s vast experience in highly competitive markets has her well-prepared to take on the challenges of this complex, diverse and high-profile region,” Picciolo said. “She brings a wealth of experience in leadership development and performance improvement to the position. We look forward to her leading the West team.”
In the Carolinas, Atkinson and her team significantly improved all key performance indicators and earned the title of most improved region for the past two years, according to Spectrum.
During the same period, the Carolinas Region reduced trouble calls by thousands by committing to improved workmanship and plant performance, in addition to delivering on Spectrum’s commitment to a better customer experience.
Prior to moving to the Carolinas Region, Atkinson led the Midwest Central Management Area in the Southern Ohio Region, heading a team of more than 1,000 employees serving nearly 1 million customers.
Overall, Atkinson has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the industry.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
