RHONDA LEVITZ CHATMAN
Schneider & Onofry PC announced the licensure of Rhonda Levitz Chatman, Yuma’s first legal paraprofessional.
At the time Chatman was licensed, there were fewer than 25 licensed legal paraprofessionals in the entire State of Arizona.
Chatman’s licensure combined with her 20-years of litigation experience as a paralegal puts her among the top of her class, according to the announcement from Schneider & Onofry.
Chatman will work with Schneider & Onofry, providing affordable family law legal services for qualifying clients experiencing issues relating to divorce, paternity, separation, modification of divorce decrees, legal decision making, child support, parenting time and morc.
Chatman’s LP license permits her to represent eligible individuals in and out of the courtroom at a significant savings to clients.
“We are proud to have her as part of our team at Schneider & Onofry PC,” the announcement noted.
Chatman can be reached at 928-257-4887.
LUPITA JIMENEZ
EXIT Realty Yuma announced that Lupita Jimenez has joined its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals.
EXIT Realty Yuma, located at 661 S. 4th Ave, Yuma, Arizona is a proud member of EXIT Realty Pacific West’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Reach the Yuma office at 928-783-1900. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
