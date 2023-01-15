RICARDO PEREZ
Ricardo Perez has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer at 1st Bank Yuma. Perez has been with 1st Bank Yuma since November 2005, when the bank acquired Compass Bank.
He is a board member of the Children’s Museum of Yuma County. Ricardo is currently participating in GSBC’s Executive Development Institute and is scheduled to graduate from EDI this October.
Perez is a native of Yuma County and enjoys traveling with his wife of 13 years and his three children.
HOWIE JORAJURIA
Howie Jorajuria has been promoted to executive vice president and chief credit officer at 1st Bank Yuma.
Jorajuria is a board member of the Mohawk Valley School District No. 17 and Regional Center for Border Health and is an active member of the Junior Livestock Committee.
He is also a Yuma County native who enjoys family time with his wife of 11 years and his two children.
ANN CONNER
Nurse practitioner Ann Conner has joined the Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Center, located at 2500 S. 8th Ave., Suite 200.
Conner practices as a family medicine nurse practitioner. She received her master’s in nursing and a family nurse practitioner degree from United States University in San Diego, California.
She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is currently accepting new patients.
Her areas of expertise are diabetes, prevention and patient education.
To make an appointment with Conner, call 928-336-7095.
LAWRENCE TERUEL
Dr. Lawrence Teruel has joined the Yuma Regional Medical Center Ear, Nose and Throat, located at 2680 S. Avenue B. Teruel specializes in otolaryngology and is board certified. His areas of expertise are ear, nose, throat and thyroid diseases.
He earned his medical degree from the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia, before completing an otolaryngology residency at the State University of New York at Buffalo.
For Yuma-area patients who need cancer care related to the ear, nose and throat, Teruel is uniquely qualified. He completed the Advanced Head and Neck Oncologic Surgery Fellowship at the John M. Lore Head and Neck Center at Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo, New York.
A natural educator, Teruel also serves as an otolaryngology preceptor to medical students participating in the Midwestern University Osteopathic Postdoctoral Training Institute.
He loves to help patients solve their problems. Every day, his experience benefits patients with solutions for hearing loss, nasal injuries and infections, breathing difficulties, ear pain, voice problems, sinus infections or even prolonged sniffles.
When he is away from the practice of medicine, he enjoys spending time with his family.
Teruel is accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-336-1476.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
