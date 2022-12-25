RUSSELL TYNDALL
The Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition announced that Russell “Rusty” Tyndall is our new director of strategic partnerships. Yuma ABEC is an organization that strives to bring business partners and education together.
His extensive education background, including 19 years as principal of Gila Vista Jr. High School, as well as his many community and business relationships, provide him with the unique skill set required for the multi-faceted responsibilities of this position, according to Yuma ABEC.
MANDY HEIL
Mandy Heil, associate dean of marketing and communications at Arizona Western College, has been selected as the 2022 District 6 Communicator of the Year Award, presented by the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
The Communicator Award is presented annually in each of NCMPR’s seven districts. It’s one of the most prestigious awards presented to an NCMPR member who has demonstrated leadership and ability in the area of two-year college communications.
District 6 encompasses the community, technical and junior colleges in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Palau, Republic of the Marshall Islands and Territory of Guam.
MARLO ARNOLD
Marlo K. Arnold, one of the two managing partners at Territorial Law, has been selected as a 2023 Elite Lawyer.
“Only the most outstanding and experienced attorneys receive the Elite Lawyer Award. The Elite Lawyer Award is a prestigious honor that recognizes an attorney’s achievements, skills, and experience in their areas of practice,” Territorial Law stated.
Arnold handles personal injury and insurance bad faith cases. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia in 2004 before joining Teach for America, where she taught middle school in inner-city Atlanta for two years.
From there, she enrolled in law school at the Florida State University College of Law. During her time at Florida State, Arnold was a member of the Florida State University Law Review and the Journal of Transnational Law and Policy. She also completed an externship at the Florida Supreme Court.
Arnold graduated from Florida State University College of Law in the top 10% of her class in the spring of 2009. She was admitted to the Arizona State Bar in 2009 and the Arizona U.S. District Court. She joined Territorial Law in Yuma as an associate attorney in 2010.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
