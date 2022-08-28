Name Dropper: Shelley Mellon

SHELLEY MELLON
The Board of Directors for Yuma Multiversity Corporation has announced the election of business leader Shelley Mellon.
A graduate of the University of Arizona with a degree in business administration, Mellon became the fourth generation to follow in her family’s business, RL Jones Group.
Her husband, Colin Mellon, is a third-generation Yuma produce farmer. They currently own their own farm and are active in the management and operations of Mellon Farms and a ground application company.
Mellon is a licensed personal and commercial, life and health insurance broker in Arizona and California and a certified Habitudes facilitator. She owns and operates the three locations of RL Jones Insurance and MVD Services.
“As a woman in business, I am very grateful to have had a long line of successful family members, and key business leaders in our community who were extraordinary mentors,” Mellon said. “We want our students of all ages to have the opportunity to pursue a career in Yuma County. We are proud of our districts and want to make sure we continue to bridge the efforts of education to career pathways, community enrichment, economic development and increased opportunities for all students.
“It is vital for employers to strategize with education to best equip our students to have a vast variety of career pathways and thrive in Yuma County. We now embrace the importance of attracting, retaining and growing our own teachers and workforce right here in Yuma County,” she added.
In addition to running her businesses, Mellon serves as chair of the Southwest Arizona Town Hall and Yuma Education Advocacy Council, and she is a former board member and CEO of the Council of Expect More Arizona, Advisory Council for Education Forward Arizona, Board of Trustees for the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center, Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center Pediatric Oncology Fund and Yellow Ribbon-Suicide Awareness Committee.
She is a board member and governance committee member of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area Corporation, director of the Yuma Youth Leadership Council and Yuma Youth Town Hall, chair of the Yuma Union High School District Bond Campaign and Yuma Union High School District Governing Board Member.
She is a board member of the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, Yuma County Drug Free Community, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, S June Pallack Award Council, Mentor with Yuma Up Mentoring Program and Benesche Collection (YRMC Art Heals).
She is a member of the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition and Board of Directors of the Evangelical Free Churches of America, volunteer and advocate for Healing Journey, board member of Journey Church and founding board member of AdvoKATE Foundation.
She is a past board member of Arizona Town Hall, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Rio Colorado Commission and Arizona Mexico Commission.
She is the recipient of the International Athena Award and was named a Yuma County Citizen of the Year, Arizona Community Foundation Outstanding Leader and Arizona Business Women’s Territorial Charter Chapter HerStory Recipient.
“As we move forward on the third phase of the YMVC project, it is important that we do so in a manner that our region is renowned for–by working collaboratively,” stated YMVC President and CEO Jim Schuessler.
“The first two phases of this project have been focused at the grassroots level, from mapping the educational and economic ecosystem to the third-party developed strategic plan framework that involved the input of over 250 leaders from across Yuma County.
“We look forward to working with employers seeking skilled workers to provide innovative solutions that are based on their needs while also improving the overall quality of life for people in the Greater Yuma region,” he added.
YMVC’s strategic plan framework will be presented during public meetings planned for mid-October.