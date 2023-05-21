Stephany Turner
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. is bidding farewell to long-time office manager Stephany Turner and welcoming new administrative officer Nina Lopez.
Turner is retiring after 18 years with GYEDC, but she will still help the organization with its finances and bookkeeping. GYEDC was honored with two bouquets during the Quarterly Investors Luncheon on Thursday, one bouquet of flowers and another bouquet of cookies, which she shared with guests.
Lopez, who hails from Imperial Valley, will take over scheduling and organizing board meetings and other office duties. She is moving to Yuma with her five pets, which include three foster fail felines and two dog rescues.
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed two new providers who bring their expertise to the care team in the areas of Pediatrics and Transitional Care.
When James Lurquin last worked at YRMC, he was a registered nurse. Now, he is returning as an experienced pediatric nurse practitioner.
Lurquin earned his master’s in family practice nurse practitioner degree from Herzing University in Madison, Wisconsin. He will begin seeing patients at the Foothills Medical Plaza this spring.
Kaitlin Toner, a certified physician assistant, has joined the Transitional Care Services. She received her Master of Medical Science and Physician Assistant from Nova Southeastern University in Jacksonville, Florida.
Specializing in transitional care and chronic care management, Toner is passionate about preventive medicine, treating congestive heart failure and diabetes education.
As a TCS provider she will support patients when they move from one phase of disease or treatment to another, like leaving the hospital to resume life back at home.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
