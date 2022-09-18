THOMAS TERKELSEN
Thomas Terkelsen has joined 1st Bank Yuma as vice president/commercial loan officer. Prior to joining the bank, Terkelsen served as a loan officer for Farm Credit West.
In addition to his banking experience, he has more than 11 years of experience working in the agricultural field.
Terkelsen is a graduate of the University of Arizona where he earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural systems management and is also a graduate of Grand Canyon University where he earned his master’s in business administration with an emphasis in accounting.
Terkelsen is proud to have grown up in the Yuma Valley and graduated from Yuma Catholic High School.
JEFF BYRD
Jeff Byrd, assistant vice president and community relations officer at 1st Bank Yuma, was chosen to present at Chase Field in Phoenix on Thursday for the annual Distributive Education Clubs of America Fall Leadership conference.
DECA is an association of marketing students that encourages the development of business and leadership skills through academic conferences and competitions.
Byrd was the only one chosen outside of Phoenix. “I was chosen because of our proficiency in promoting financial literacy for high school students,” he said.
“I am truly humbled that our little outreach here in Yuma and Nogales is starting to garner some statewide attention,” he added.
He will be giving a 35-minute presentation on FICO and credit scores and why they are “crucially important” for personal and professional success. The attendees will be high school DECA students throughout the state who earned their way to the Fall Leadership conference.
To date over 23,000 high school students have used 1st Bank Yuma’s Everfi web-based financial literacy tool since the inception of the bank’s outreach about seven years ago.
DR. RAJU VADDEPALLY
Dr. Raju Vaddepally was recently appointed associate medical director of Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Center. Vaddepally brings a great deal of insight and oncology experience to this new leadership role, according to YRMC.
“He is excited for the opportunity to continue to collaborate and work alongside his colleagues, leaders and staff,” YRMC stated in a press release.
Vaddepally’s journey with Yuma Regional Medical Center and the Yuma community began in July 2018. Vaddepally believes in caring for his patients with a holistic approach, by treating not only the disease, but also the patients’ needs as a whole.
He has worked to ensure each patient’s experience is customized, comprehensive and compassionate, YRMC stated.
He served as director of the YRMC Lung Cancer Screening Program and medical staff leadership appointments, such as chair of Department of Medicine and officer of physician relations, YRMC noted.
He will continue to serve in this capacity along with the associate medical director responsibilities.
“Dr. Vaddepally has been a great addition to the cancer center team and the YRMC Medical group. I am confident that his contributions will continue to enhance the health of this community,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer.
He received his medical degree from Osmania Medical College affiliated with NTR University of Health Sciences in Hyderabad, India. He completed his residency in internal medicine at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He completed his fellowship in hematology and oncology at Josephine Ford Cancer Institute at Henry Ford Hospital, affiliated with Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.
DR. MICHAEL TRACY
Dr. Michael Tracy has been appointed executive medical director of surgical care. In this role, Tracy is responsible for the oversight of the surgical care division for the Yuma Regional Medical Center Medical Group.
He will continue to work collaboratively with all providers to enhance surgical care for the community.
“Dr. Tracy brings incredible insight and expertise to this leadership role,” YRMC stated in a press release.
He is an experienced orthopedic surgeon, with more than 12 years in practice and several years of leadership involvement. He served as the medical director over the YRMC Fracture Service and Quality Performance Committee in early 2021.
In May, Tracy accepted the position of medical director of orthopedic services. He will continue to serve in these roles, along with his new responsibilities.
“Dr. Tracy brings a wealth of experience and a sincere desire to positively influence surgical care for our patients. He will be a great compliment to our team of executive medical directors, namely, Dr. Abhinav Chandra (specialty care) and Dr. Kristina Diaz (primary care), in leading our surgical care providers,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer.
Tracy completed a master’s degree in molecular evolutionary biology at the Pennsylvania State University and a medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania. He received his orthopedic training at Wake Forest Baptist University Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and subsequently pursued a fellowship in shoulder and elbow surgery at the Rothman Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Most recently, Tracy completed a master’s in health administration from Ohio University.