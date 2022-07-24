VANESSA CASTILLO BELL
Vanessa Castillo Bell, a Yuma business consultant, digital strategist and coach, has launched her first e-book, “How to Maximize Customer Engagement – Secrets to Boosting Your Online Engagement.”
VANESSA CASTILLO BELL
The e-book goes beyond the “likes” and “shares,” Bell noted. “I have been studying businesses and influencers for a long time. Their top secrets are, well, you will have to order the book to get the juice.”
She said she is “beyond excited” about launching the e-book. “I am not one to hold secrets, but this is something I thought I could never do. I doubted myself, and my self-confidence wasn’t there for a long time. When others don’t believe in you, remind yourself what you have already achieved and how far you have come. Talk yourself up and get tunnel vision.”
Bell noted that she loves reading and learning about different things. “Now I get to share top business, marketing and technology knowledge with everyone worldwide.”
To order the e-book at the introductory price, go to https://vanessacbell.com/b/aclBy.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
