LAURA LOMELI
Real estate agent Laura Lomeli has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma.
Lomeli is passionate about real estate and dedicated to helping her clients achieve their property dreams and has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional service and building lasting relationships, the agency said.
Born and raised in Yuma, Lomeli has a deep understanding of the local market trends and empowers clients to make well-informed decisions.
In her free time, she enjoys traveling and making memories with her husband and children.
“With five years in the industry, Laura’s passion for both her career and her family shines through as she leads by example and instills in her kids the values of perseverance and ambition,” the agency added.
To reach Lomeli, email laura.azrealestate@outlook.com or call 928-446-0395.
MARY CARMEN LOPEZ
Business counselor Mary Carmen Lopez has been nominated for the Small Business Development Center Arizona State Star Award.
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center thanked her for her “outstanding work” and noted that “Team AWC SBDC is so grateful to have someone like you on our team who is willing to go above and beyond to achieve such great success for our community.”
ANA GODINEZ
Ana Godinez will be returning to the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce as the membership and business relations manager starting Tuesday.
“It is with immense honor, gratitude, and excitement that I will be returning to the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce with a fresh outlook to serve our businesses in Yuma County. I look forward to contributing to and helping our business community prosper and grow,” Godinez said.
“When one door closes, another one opens,” noted the chamber. “That is certainly true at the Chamber this week. We are sad to be saying goodbye to Mario Riquer whose last day (was Friday), and we hope everyone will join us in wishing him the best. Fortunately, we know the Chamber will still be in good hands because we are welcoming Ana Godinez back to our crew.”
DR. EYUEL TEREFE
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed psychiatrist Dr. Eyuel Terefe, who will be launching and directing the new YRMC Psychiatry Residency Program.
Terefe graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in Oklahoma City. He completed his psychiatry residency training at the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center.
Terefe looks forward to using his experience to help build a psychiatry residency program at YRMC, which will in turn expand the field of psychiatry in the community, YRMC said.
