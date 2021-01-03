TOM THOMPSON
Tom Thompson, vice president and senior commercial loan officer, retired from 1st Bank Yuma on Dec 31. He worked for 39 years in the banking industry, with 26 of those years serving Yuma County.
Thompson closed well over $260 million, or more than a quarter of a billion, in business loans to help grow the community of Yuma County.
“Tom truly defines what it means to be a community banker – his commitment, knowledge and professionalism was second to none,” 1st Bank Yuma stated in the announcement. “Tom, enjoy your future travels, golf outings, piano lessons and yard work. Your presence will be greatly missed.”
MARCI RIOS
Marci Rios, a certified personal trainer who has provided in-home body weight training to Yuma-area clients since 2015, has earned certification from the International Sports Sciences Association as an exercise therapy coach.
The association recently conferred the title to Rios following his successful completion of its curriculum to become a specialist in exercise therapy.
Rios was previously certified by the association as personal trainer in 2015 and certified in 2017 as a senior strength and conditioning specialist.
APRIL CLAYTON
NOVA Home Loans announced that April Clayton has been selected as the Yuma Employee of the Year. Clayton joined NOVA seven years ago as an assistant processor and was promoted to branch processing manager in January 2020.
“In addition to taking on a new role, she was faced with everything 2020 could bring, but she took on the challenge and stood in the gap for her team, our branch in Yuma, and the company,” NOVA said.
In addition, Karissa Lugo and Shelby Everett, who joined the company in 2020, were named Rookies of the Year 2020.