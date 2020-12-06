Gus Ortega earns Exit Realty Bronze Award
Despite significant impact on the way real estate is bought and sold as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, real estate agents have pivoted to ensure that transactions continue to be closed in a safe and responsible manner.
Those local professionals who were best able to adapt to the change and provide exceptional service to their clients were honored recently for outstanding achievement by EXIT Realty Corp. International during a special awards presentation broadcast throughout the U.S. and Canada:
Gus Ortega, a sales representative with EXIT Realty Yuma, 661 S. 4th Ave., was honored with the Bronze Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 20 and 39 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
“Real estate professionals who can quickly and effectively adapt to any shifting market conditions – even one as unusual as this – will thrive,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International. “It is because of the dedication and hard work of our team that we have continued to grow throughout the U.S. and Canada. We are proud of their service to the community and of their well-earned accomplishments and extend our warmest congratulations.”
Reach Ortega at 928-581-6465.
New agents join Realty ONE Group
Shelley Ostrowski, designated Realtor at Realty ONE Group, announced that new agents have joined the agency.
Kimberly Burnett-Valdez is licensed in two states and has been a Realtor for 19 years. Burnett-Valdez loves being outdoors, camping, boating and dancing.
Daniel Gutierrez has been a Realtor for six years. He likes giving great customer service to his clients and in his spare time enjoys soccer.
David Randle is new to real estate but looks forward to building his business from the ground up. He is a full-time student at Northern Arizona University studying business and finance.
Andre Cabrales has been in real estate for about seven months and loves building relationships and helping others. He loves spending time with his family and friends along with playing basketball.
Jose Rafael Valencia has been in real estate for two years. He graduated from Arizona Western College and NAU with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is always increasing his knowledge to help his clients.
Sue Ann Harbolt is new to real estate but has a business in decorating and staging. She is also very busy as a mom to four very active boys. She is looking forward to building her business in real estate.
Reach Realty ONE Group, 128 W. 32nd St., at 928-325-1111.