Steve Petrokovitch
The Yuma International Airport team congratulated Steve Petrokovitch for being selected as the 2020 TSA Honorary Award winner for the Supervisory Transportation Safety Officer of the Year.
Petrokovitch has dedicated more than 19 years as a TSA officer and was selected out of over 900 competitive applicants.
“We are so proud of him for recognition and for being an amazing member of the airport family,” YIA said in the announcement.
Kristine Larkin
Kristine Larkin recently joined Yuma Regional Medical Center as its new corporate compliance officer.
Larkin is originally from Colorado and has 14 years of experience in healthcare compliance. She came to Yuma from Tri-City Health District in Oceanside, California, where she served as director of compliance and privacy.
Prior to Tri-City, she worked at Palomar Health District in Escondido. She got her start in healthcare compliance at Memorial Health System in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Soba Iyeimo
Yuma Regional Medical Center has congratulated Soba Iyeimo, a physician assistant, on her new role in gastroenterology. Iyeimo recently moved from YRMC Transitional Care Services to YRMC Surgical Specialties in Pro Med as YRMC’s first outpatient gastroenterology provider.
In addition to the new outpatient clinic, YRMC recently launched its new in-patient gastroenterology service (YRMC GI Hospitalists) team. The in-patient gastroenterology patients are now cared for by Dr. Atul Kumar; Dr. Shishira Bharadwa; Kristie Van Dyn Hoven, nurse practitioner; Dr. Divesh Anireddy; Dr. Alec Esker; and Dr. Seth Miller.