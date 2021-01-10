Namedropper: 1st Bank Yuma names Wayne Gale as president

from staff reports
1st Bank Yuma names Wayne Gale as president
1st Bank Yuma announced that the Board of Directors appointed Wayne Gale as president, effective Jan. 1.
Gale has more than 41 years of experience in banking. His first banking job was in Anaheim, California, as a loan collector. Since then, he has worked for community banks in San Diego, Washington, Flagstaff and Yuma.
He also graduated from the Graduate School of Bank Management (1996-98) at the University of Texas.
Before his promotion, Gale served for six years as 1st Bank Yuma’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. Terry W. Frydenlund, the previous president of the bank, will continue as chief executive officer until his planned retirement in June.1