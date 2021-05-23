Namedropper: Adrian Elder

ADRIAN ELDER
Yuma is known for its federal employees – Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma Proving Grounds, Border Patrol, Homeland Security and other agencies all work within this little-big town.
That’s why Adrian Elder, managing partner and wealth advisor at Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management, has obtained his Federal Retirement Consultant designation to better serve the federal employee community.
Elder is the only FRC designated advisor in Yuma County and helps federal employees prepare for retirement. He focuses on financial planning to help create a clear roadmap for federal employees on how to retire comfortably.
To make an appointment for a no-cost half hour listening session, reach Elder at adrian@yigwm.com or 928-329-1700.