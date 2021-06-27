Several team members have recently joined the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area. The organization would like to welcome and introduce the following team members:
AFRICA LUNA-CARRASCO
Africa Luna-Carrasco is the new executive assistant. Born in Yuma, she was raised and lived in San Luis, Arizona, her entire life.
Luna-Carrasco is a first generation college graduate. In 2018, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in public administration with a minor in social work with an emphasis on the US/Mexico border from Northern Arizona University Yuma.
Luna-Carrasco has provided administrative support in the public sector for more than 25 years. Her previous employer was Yuma County, assigned to Aztec High School, where she was the principal’s administrative assistant for seven years.
Luna-Carrasco is an active member of her community, currently a member of the San Luis City Council, Yuma County Library Board of Trustees, Colorado River Citizens Forum, and the second vice chair for the Yuma County Democratic Party.
She is the youngest of nine siblings and has two daughters and one grandson.
JESUS MELENDREZ
Jesus Melendrez is the new natural resources program manager. He is a retired Marine Corps veteran with over 22 years proven leadership and operations management.
Melendrez will lead the organization’s maintenance efforts in continuous improvements and future developments of the current Yuma East wetlands area.
In his previous role with the U.S. Marine Corps, Melendrez Served as a senior operations manager of various different types of units. He was responsible for the budgetary requirements, the personnel vetting and placement for operational commitments, the maintenance and accountability of more than $10 million in engineer equipment throughout the entire West Coast and the strategic planning for engineer assets in accordance with long- and short-term planning efforts.
In addition, he has held various other collateral duties to include equal opportunity representative, security manager, contract officer representative, future operations chief, demolitions instructor, victim advocate, instructor inspector and Marine Corps Engineer Liaison for the West Coast,
Melendrez was part of the Operational team that led the Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 to the 2020 Squadron of the Year title. He has been nominated three times as the Marine Corps Engineer of the Year with several personal awards and achievements.
Melendrez studied business management at St. Petersburg College in St. Petersburg, Florida, and graduated from Gadsden High School in Anthony, New Mexico. He has also received more than 20 years of military education in leadership, planning, history, management, logistics, engineering, teaching and philosophy.
Melendrez has served in multiple combat operations throughout Iraq and Afghanistan, Operations Iraqi Freedom three times and Enduring freedom two times. His personal awards include the Department of Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal, Navy and Marine Corps achievement medals, Good Conduct Medal and Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.
He is husband of 21 years to Jackeline Aurora Melendrez and father to Carlos Melendrez, Ramon Melendrez and Sebastian Melendrez.
MARIBEL HANSEN
Maribel Hansen is the new senior finance accountant. She has been living in Yuma for 14 years and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting with a specialty in financial management. She has been in accounting for more than 20 years.
Hansen said she is proud to be a part of the Yuma community and has a passion for learning and serving the community. She is a current board member and serves as the treasurer of her church.
Being a part of the Yuma Crossing NHA is motivation for personal growth, she added.