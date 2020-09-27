Foothills Bank welcomes Alberto Coronado
Foothills Bank, a division of Glacier Bank, announced that Alberto Coronado has joined the team as a commercial portfolio lender.
Coronado, a long-time Yuma resident and 18-year veteran in the financial services industry, looks forward to continuing to provide commercial banking services to clients.
“I am very excited to join the Foothills Bank team and continue their focus on community banking. It is an honor to provide my clients with excellent, individualized customer service and tailored products to meet their financial needs,” Coronado said.
Before working at Foothills Bank, he served as a commercial lender and portfolio manager at National Bank of Arizona, where he specialized in assisting many businesses with their banking needs.
President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Riley said he is impressed with Coronado’s commitment to his clients. “Alberto is fully dedicated to relationship banking and is a perfect addition to our team of Yuma commercial lenders. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have him onboard,” Riley saud.
Coronado will be working at the Foothills Bank Branch, 2285 S. 4th Avenue. He can be reached at 928-314-2431, 928-581-5945 (mobile) or alberto.coronado@foothillsbank.com.
For more information, visit the Foothills Bank’s website at www.foothillsbank.com.
Dr. Kieren Lupo, Miriam Alvarez join YRMC
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed Dr. Kieren Lupo, a new physician practicing in the Emergency Department. Lupo comes to Yuma from Philadelphia, where she completed her residency in emergency medicine at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Lupo earned her medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
Miriam Alvarez has joined both the inpatient and outpatient Yuma Regional Medical Center Women’s Health Center as a certified nurse midwife. She is a 17-year veteran of the LDRP nursing team and a recent graduate of Frontier Nursing University.
Alvarez completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Grand Canyon University before continuing her education at the Frontier School of Midwifery. There she qualified to become a nurse midwife by earning a master’s degree in nursing and completing the Nurse Midwifery Certification program.