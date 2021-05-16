AMBER SCARSELLA
Visit Yuma announced the selection of Amber Scarsella as its new brand manager.
This is a new position for Visit Yuma, with a focus on the overall image of Visit Yuma. Key elements of the position are researching the marketplace to determine where Visit Yuma fits in (i.e., analyzing competitive positioning, products, brands, and spending); developing marketing and advertising strategies and managing those budgets; helping create designs and layouts for print and digital advertising concepts signage and collateral; overseeing promotional activities; analyzing pricing and sales; and (re)evaluating how the brand can appeal to a wider consumer base.
“We are very fortunate to have her on our team as she brings a global perspective from traveling and living all over the world,” said Linda Morgan, executive director of Visit Yuma.
Scarsella comes to Visit Yuma at an ideal time as they begin their next fiscal year program planning that will include a focus on the tourism industry’s and community’s post-pandemic recovery.
“Scarsella brings over 10 years of experience to the table, with her concentration in guerilla marketing, brand management, rebranding, and marketing management we are excited to see how she elevates VY,” Morgan noted.
Scarsella lived in Yuma from 2012-2015 and arrived here again in 2019. As an Ohio native, she has a passion for all things Yuma: the outdoor activities, the food and culture and, of course, the weather.
After a four-year stretch on the island of Okinawa, she has brought her love of travel and marketing to Visit Yuma. Scarsella said that “as a military spouse, wanderlust never stops, its meaning simply changes based on where we end up every few years.”
For Scarsella, wanderlust consumed her as she traveled through Asia and Europe for leisure and work during her time overseas and it continues as she explores Yuma and other surrounding must-see places.
Scarsella started at Visit Yuma in April and hit the ground running. She said that she is in the right place because she considers herself a true advocate for all things Yuma within the military community, so why not be that for everyone.
Contact Scarsella at 928-318-6528 or Amber@VisitYuma.com or stop in at 264 S. Main St.
LYNN HALL
The Yuma County Airport Authority Board of Directors and Yuma International Airport recently recognized Lynn Hall for his dedication as maintenance director for 21 years. Hall will retire on May 24.
When honored for 20 years on the job last year, the airport noted that “Lynn is well known for his rosy cheeks, straw hat and fabulous smile but he is also one of our ‘go to’ team members for all tasks possible and impossible.”
Hall was described as a family man, active in the Experimental Aircraft Association, his church, a genuine friend and ready to help the community
“His willingness to give all he can is one of the admirable traits by those who know him and knowing you can depend on him to be there when you need him. We are very grateful for the many years he has served our Airport to make it a wonderful, safe and fun place to be. Lynn is a remarkable man, husband, father, son and friend,” the airport noted.